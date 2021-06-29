Madewell

Marled Shaw Button-front Sweater Tee

$59.50 $44.62

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Swap out a tee for this marled sweater with cute cap sleeves and natural wood buttons. With a slim fitted shape and flirty scoop neck, it's perfect for those daytime situations when you feel like looking extra put-together. Slim fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 22" (based on size M). Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Cotton/polyamide. Machine wash. Import. AM308