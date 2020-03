Faithfull the Brand

Market Tote Bag

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Designed with the modern traveler in mind, Faithfull pieces are feminine, flattering, and versatile enough for wanderlust-fueled adventuring. Prints are inspired by vintage textiles and antique markets from across the world, and each earth-toned garment is carefully produced using artisan techniques in Bali, Indonesia.