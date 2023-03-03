Coach

Polished pebble leather Inside zip pocket Turnlock closure, leather lining Handles with 10 1/4" drop 12 1/4" (L) x 11 1/4" (H) x 6" (W) Style No. 37756 See Bag Size Plump pebble leather gives the elegant Market Tote a richly textured finish and a soft drape. Its long slender straps sit perfectly on the shoulder, while a tiny turnlock helps keep essentials where they belong—tucked safely away in its fabric-lined interior.