Terrain

Market Tote

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Perfect for the farmers' market, grocery store, a picnic, outdoor concert, or even as a baby bag, this tote is effortlessly cool, super durable, and incredibly practical. Featuring six long pockets large enough to hold a dozen eggs, a baguette, bottle of wine, jar of olive oil, bushel of kale, and a bunch of carrots. There's an exterior strap for floral bouquets that allows water to drip on the outside of the bag while the long faux leather straps ensure a comfortable fit. A faux leather base provides structure and support.