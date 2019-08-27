RSVP International

Market Basket

$17.95

Buy Now Review It

RSVP strives to offer quality kitchen products and cooking tools at competitive prices. Our RSVP Market Basket in turquoise is a perfect example. This basket is the perfect solution for groceries, farmers market produce, picnics, gardening supplies, or toys. Made with a strong, yet lightweight aluminum frame and polyester fabric with a large zippered compartment on the outside. The soft foam rubber handle provides a nice, comfortable grip. Folding it up and storing it couldn’t be simpler, just flatten and fold in half. Overall size: 17-inches by 11-inches by 9-inches. Spot clean when needed and let air dry. When all the right people, and ingredients, kitchen tools, and food come together, we call this The Art of Gathering.