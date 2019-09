Faithfull the Brand

Marjorelle Rayon Midi Dress

£169.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

Summers feel so much more summery when you’re wearing FAITHFULL THE BRAND. Specifically, the Marjorelle dress. Perfect for picnics and purchasing towering gelatos, this midi is crafted with a square neckline, puff sleeves and a smocked bodice to flatter your shape. Plus, the floral pattern is hand-printed in Bali, Indonesia, with the help of local craftspeople the brand has worked with for years.