Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Staud
Mariposa Skirt
$265.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
The Mariposa is a midi length bubble skirt in sustainable recycled tissue nylon, with a balloon hemline. Pairs perfectly with the Ant Top.
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew Factory
Pull-on Printed Bias Midi Skirt
$79.50
$39.50
from
J.Crew Factory
BUY
Rosetta Getty
Bias Midi Skirt
C$780.28
from
Shopbop
BUY
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
£69.99
£19.99
from
Mango
BUY
LOFT
Plus Heart Pull On Midi Skirt
$69.50
$28.80
from
LOFT
BUY
More from Staud
Staud
Shoko Sweater
$165.00
from
Staud
BUY
Staud
Sage Short
$185.00
from
Staud
BUY
Staud
Ant Top
$165.00
from
Staud
BUY
Staud
Ant Top
$165.00
from
Staud
BUY
More from Skirts
J.Crew Factory
Pull-on Printed Bias Midi Skirt
$79.50
$39.50
from
J.Crew Factory
BUY
Rosetta Getty
Bias Midi Skirt
C$780.28
from
Shopbop
BUY
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
£69.99
£19.99
from
Mango
BUY
LOFT
Plus Heart Pull On Midi Skirt
$69.50
$28.80
from
LOFT
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted