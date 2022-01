A.P.C

Marion Sweater

$350.00 $168.00

Buy Now Review It

At 24S

Description : Knit sweater, striped pattern, soft to the touch, ribbed, round neck, long sleeves. Color : brown Size & measurements : The model is 5ft 10in / 1.79m tall and wears a size S. Fits true to size, take your normal size. Product code : APC3Q4V8MULWZZXL00