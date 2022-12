Mario Badescu

Facial Spray Collection Trio

$14.70

Buy Now Review It

Description A three-piece collection features Mario Badescu's cult-favorite facial sprays, from the original Rose-infused mist to the brand's latest Lavender-packed spray. Benefits Hydrates, refreshes, and infuses botanical benefits to your daily skin care or makeup routine. Suggested Use Use Facial Spray before you apply your nightly serum and night cream for a calming botanical boost