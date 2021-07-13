Mario Badescu

Hydrate and protect your skin with this oil free SPF 30 moisturizer from Mario Badescu. A favorite for a reason, this lightweight oil-free formula goes on ultra-smooth and is packed with green tea extract, antioxidants and vitamins. Features - Lightweight moisturizer and SPF 30 sunscreen - Oil-free formula created without phthalates, parabens and sulfates - Packed with green tea extract, antioxidants and vitamins How To Use - Apply daily after cleansing and toning - Can be layered under makeup Content + Care - Ingredients: Avobenzone 3%, Homosalate 5%, Octinoxate 7.5%, Octisalate 5%, Oxybenzone 5%, Aqua (Water,Eau),Isononyl Isononanoate,Ethylhexyl Methoxycrylene,Glycerin,Stearic Acid,Cetyl Alcohol,Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Camellia Oleifera Leaf Extract, Hypericum Perforatum Extract, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Carbomer, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Hydroxide - Made in the USA Size - 2 oz