Mario Badescu

Mario Badescu Essentials Kit

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

This five-piece gift set is the ultimate collection for both the MB devotee and those new to Badescu. Featuring some of the brand's most beloved skin care favorites through the decades, the 50th Anniversary Essentials set is back by popular demand—for a limited time only. Set includes:Enzyme Cleansing Gel: Mario Badescu's best-selling face wash that leaves all skin types bright and thoroughly refreshed.Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater: The cult-favorite face mist infused with rejuvenating Rose and clarifying Thyme Extract.Drying Lotion: The original, award-winning on-the-spot solution that targets pesky surface blemishes while you sleep. Silver Powder: A unique, oil-absorbent powder formulated to help draw out impurities and improve the appearance of large, congested pores.Flower & Tonic Mask: A clay mask enriched with Gardenia and Evening Primrose Extracts to help restore balance and encourage a fresh, healthy-looking complexion.