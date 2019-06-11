Mario Badescu

Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel, 16 Oz.

$24.00 $20.39

This non-foaming, gel cleanser thoroughly removes the day's makeup, dirt, and oil without over drying the skin. Papaya and grapefruit extracts contain exfoliating alpha hydroxy acids that help prevent dulling buildup that can cause blackheads and breakouts. Ingredients - aqua (water, eau), glycerin, propylene glycol, peg-8 stearate, ppg-2 hydroxyethyl cocamide, carica papaya (papaya) fruit extract, citrus grandis (grapefruit) fruit extract, carbomer, sodium chloride, parfum (fragrance), phenoxyethanol, methylparaben, propylparaben, triethanolamine, diazolidinyl urea, mica, ci 77891 (titanium dioxide), ci 19140 (yellow 5), ci 42090 (blue 1), ci 15985 (yellow 6).