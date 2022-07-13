Mario Badescu

Drying Lotion

$17.00 $11.90

Buy Now Review It

Description Drying Lotion is a legendary on-the-spot solution that helps dry up surface blemishes overnight. This fast-acting, effective spot treatment contains Salicyclic Acid, Sulfur and Zinc Oxide, which absorbs excess oil and unclogs pores. Benefits Helps draw out impurities and diminish the appearance of surface blemishes. Suggested Use Dip cotton swab into pink sediment at the bottom(Do NOT Shake bottle), dab directly on the whitehead, do not rub in