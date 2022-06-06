Mario Badescu

Drying Lotion

$17.00

Description Drying Lotion is a legendary on-the-spot solution that helps dry up surface blemishes overnight. This fast-acting, effective spot treatment contains Salicyclic Acid, Sulfur and Zinc Oxide, which absorbs excess oil and unclogs pores. Benefits Helps draw out impurities and diminish the appearance of surface blemishes. Suggested Use Do NOT shake the bottle. Dip a cotton swab into the pink sediment at the bottom of the bottle. Dab directly on the surface blemish; do not rub in. Let dry and rinse off in the morning. Do NOT use on broken skin or apply to eye/lip area.