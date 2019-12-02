Mario Badescu

Mario Badescu Combo/oily Regimen Kit, 5.5 Oz.

$30.00 $22.50

Buy Now Review It

The Mario Badescu Combo/Oily Regimen Kit is a collection specially curated to brighten and re-balance combination/oily skin. It Includes our Enzyme Cleansing Gel, our Cucumber Cleansing Lotion, our Aloe Moisturizer SPF 15, our Flower and Tonic Mask and a sample of our Seaweed Night Cream. Start every morning and evening using Enzyme Cleansing Gel followed by Cucumber Cleansing Lotion. Apply Aloe Moisturizer SPF 15 to clean skin during the day and use Seaweed Night Cream at night. Be sure to incorporate Flower & Tonic Mask into your daily regimen two to three times a week for best results. Enzyme Cleansing Gel (2oz.): Mario Badescu's best-selling daily face wash. Infused with alpha hydroxy acids and fruit enzymes to cleanse, brighten, and gently exfoliate all at once. Cucumber Cleansing Lotion (2oz.): A cooling, Cucumber-infused toner that leaves oily skin feeling refreshed. Aloe Moisturizer SPF 15 (1oz.): An oil-free moisturizer that delivers soothing hydration without clogging pores. Flower & Tonic Mask (0.5oz.): A gentle purifying mask infused with antioxidant-rich Gardenia. Seaweed Night Cream (sample): An oil-free cream formulated with mineral-rich marine botanicals and plumping Collagen to enhance skin tone and texture.