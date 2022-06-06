LoveShackFancy

Marinette Ruffled Floral-print Maxi Dress

$695.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes For your next tropical getaway, you won't want to leave LoveShackFancy's 'Marinette' maxi dress behind. Made from a blend of lightweight cotton and silk, it's printed with a Hawaiian floral motif in a floaty, tiered silhouette with a halter neckline and ruffles. Wear yours with sandals and a wide-brimmed hat. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Intended to be fitted at the bust and waist, loose at the hip Lightweight, non-stretchy fabric Model is 175cm/ 5'9" and is wearing a US 2 View size guide Details & Care Blue and white cotton and silk-blend Ties at neck, concealed hook and zip fastening at side 70% cotton, 30% silk Designer color: Salty Sea This item has been imported