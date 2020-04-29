United States
The Ordinary
Marine Hyaluronics
$7.10
At LookFantastic
Soothe dry skin with the hydrating power of The Ordinary Marine Hyaluronics. With the moisturizing benefits of Hyaluronic Acid, this weightless formula absorbs quickly for a grease-free, natural finish that will leave your skin looking and feeling great. Get ready to show off your new glow wherever you go. This powerful formula offers fast, long-lasting results thanks to its 23% concentration of active ingredients. With the natural potency of marine derivatives (which have been sustainably sourced to ensure your peace of mind), this hydrating skin serum gives your skin a major dose of moisture. Hawaiian red algae, Antarctic glycoproteins and micro-filtered blue-green algae improve the appearance of your skin, combating the visible effects of aging to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. You'll enjoy a richer, plumper-looking complexion with totally moisturized skin. A blend of amino acids supplies the hydrating properties you need to restore natural youthful radiance. The oil-free formula has a non-greasy finish for a quick, easy application. Free from alcohol, oil, silicones, nuts and gluten. Not tested on animals. Vegan and cruelty-free.