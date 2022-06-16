Endless Summer | Free People

Style No. 63674014; Color Code: 001 The perfect babydoll mini from our Endless Summer collection, featured with statement puff sleeves and pleated detailing at the bust in a billowy, effortless design. Square neckline Adjustable strap and cinch tie-back detailing Lined Endless Summer Whether you live the beach lifestyle year-round or dream of making the great escape, the Endless Summer collection is full of our most effortlessly ethereal styles under the sun. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Length: 24 in Sleeve length: 10 in Bust: 28 in