Miista

Marina Green Woven Leather Heels

£195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Miista

Our SS19 handwoven court shoe is meticulously crafted from Italian leather and features a squared toe and stacked sculpted heel, as if smoothed and shaped by the flow of water. With her organic surface in a modern form, Marina will have you planning very different outfits. We'll pair ours with an A-line dress and tiny shades. Designed in London Handcrafted in Spain