United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Topshop
Marina Crocodile Embossed Trench Coat
$150.00$98.97
At Nordstrom Rack
About This Item Details Add a retro-inspired twist to your outerwear in this longline trench coat made from faux crocodile leather with a removable tie belt and notched lapels. Topshop US sizes shown. Order size in parenthesis for best fit. - 48" length (size 8) - Notched collar - Front flap-patch pockets - Removable belt - Back vent - Lined - 100% polyurethane - Dry clean or machine wash, line dry - Imported - Women's Clothing Fiber Content POLYURETHANE Materials 100% Polyurethane. Care Dry Clean