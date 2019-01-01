Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Sleepy Jones
Marina Atleisure Shirt
$498.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sleepy Jones
Featured in 1 story
An A-Z List Of The Memorial Day Sales To Bookmark
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Emily Riggs Bridal
Mirabelle
$1300.00
from
Emily Riggs Bridal
BUY
DETAILS
After Party
Tombstone Pink Classic Silk Pyjama Shirt
$250.06
from
After Party
BUY
DETAILS
Bodas
Shadow Stripe Cotton Nightshirt
$80.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Peatrie Spot Print Pajama Set
$58.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Sleepy Jones
DETAILS
Sleepy Jones
Silk Marcel Pajama Pant
$244.00
from
Sleepy Jones
BUY
DETAILS
Sleepy Jones
Silk Henry Pajama Shirt
$274.00
from
Sleepy Jones
BUY
DETAILS
Sleepy Jones
Silk Marina Pajama Shirt
$274.00
from
Sleepy Jones
BUY
DETAILS
Sleepy Jones
Marina Pajama Set
$198.00
from
Sleepy Jones
BUY
More from Sleepwear
DETAILS
Deiji Studios
The Sleepwear Set
$139.00
from
Garmentory
BUY
DETAILS
Eberjey
Gisele Pj Set
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Lunya
Washable Silk Tee Set
$198.00
from
Lunya
BUY
DETAILS
Sleeper
Light Blue Pajamas
$265.00
$189.00
from
Sleeper
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted