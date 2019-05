La Ligne

Marin Striped Wool And Cashmere-blend Sweater

$295.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

La Ligne founders Meredith Melling and Valerie Boster believe that while stripes are timeless and classic, they aren't off limits for reinvention. Crafted from a soft wool and cashmere blend, this gray 'Marin' sweater is woven with rainbow bands and has subtle side slits that accentuate its loose fit. Wear yours with jeans and white mules.