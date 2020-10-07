Marimekko

Marimekko Unikko Plate

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Marimekko

Mouth Watering. Just set on the table and watch it bloom. No watering necessary. Sami Ruotsalainen designed this plate and handpicked Maija Isola's beloved Unikko pattern to give it life. The simple, clean shape and bold pattern will inspire fresh flavors and new table settings for your next meal. Mix and match with other patterns for a medley of colors. The white stoneware has a long lifespan and a pattern that won’t fade or wear off. Part of the Oiva dinnerware collection created just for Marimekko. Keep in mind the collection is dishwasher, freezer and microwave safe. Measurements: 5" x 6"