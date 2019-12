Rixo London

Marilyn – Polka Dot

£295.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rixo London

Go dotty for Marilyn! Halterneck with ruched detailing around the neckline, with empire waistline and tie back feature Marilyn is designed to flatter the wearer effortlessly! Simply pair with trainers, our Bruna bag and your favourite sunnies for summer city sight seeing, or dress up with heels and our Betty bag to have your Marilyn moment – beware of grates blowing steam!