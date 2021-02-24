K.S. Garner

Marilyn Pants

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At K.S. Garner

The most luscious set with soft drape and elegance that will rise to the top of your favorite outfit list! Dusty rose poly crepe back satin. Medium weight. High waisted, wide leg pant. Zipper on side. Model is 5'6" wearing a size small. If you would like the hem to be adjusted, write in the "special instructions box" of your order. **Please allow 5-6 weeks to receive your order. Everything is handmade-to-order** Size Guide (Inches): XXS: Bust: 31.5 Waist: 24 Hips: 33.5 XS: Bust: 32.5 Waist: 25 Hips: 34.5 S: Bust: 34 Waist: 26 Hips: 36 M: Bust: 36 Waist: 28 Hips: 38 L: Bust: 38 Waist: 30 Hips: 40 XL: Bust: 40 Waist: 32 Hips: 42 XXL: Bust: 42 Waist: 34 Hips: 44 1X: Bust: 44 Waist: 36 Hips: 46 1XX: Bust: 46 Waist: 38 Hips: 48 2X: Bust: 48 Waist: 40 Hips: 50 2XX: Bust: 50 Waist: 42 Hips: 52 3X: Bust: 52 Waist: 44 Hips: 54 3XX: Bust: 54 Waist: 46 Hips: 56 4X: Bust: 56 Waist: 48 Hips: 58 4XX: Bust: 58 Waist: 50 Hips: 60