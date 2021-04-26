Reverie

Marilyn Dot-print Pajama Set

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Allover dots add classic style to this cute and comfy button-front top and matching pants pajama set by Reverie. Bottom: approx. inseam: 28-1/2; ruffle and piping trim at hem; elastic waist Imported Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11909689 Size & Fit Top: approx. 24-3/4" long; pocket at left chest; piping trim; notched collar; button-front closures; long sleeves with ruffle cuffs Materials & Care Machine washable Polyester