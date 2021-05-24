Reverie

Marilyn Cotton Tie-dyed Pajama Set

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Reverie keeps you cute and comfy all night long in this classic cotton pajama set with ruffle trim for feminine detail. Bottom: approx. inseam: 28-1/2; ruffle and piping trim at hem; elastic waist Imported Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11909693 Size & Fit Top: approx. 24-3/4" long; pocket at left chest; piping trim; notched collar; button-front closures; long sleeves with ruffle cuffs Materials & Care 100% cotton Machine washable