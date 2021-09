Salva Negra

Marieta Top (black)

$105.00

Fitted long sleeve turtleneck top. Features subtle lettuce hem on neck, sleeve opening, and bottom hem. Model is wearing a size Extra Small/Small (XS/S). Fabric: 55% hemp, 45% organic cotton Care: Machine wash cold and hang to dry Supply Chain: Made in Los Angeles, CA