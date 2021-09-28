Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Rouje
Marielle Dress
£265.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rouje
We like her ribbed fabric and maxi length. Made from Merinos wool, Marielle is perfect for the coldest months. Nikita is 1m68 and wears a size 36.
Need a few alternatives?
House Of Sunny
Good Vibrations Hockney Dress
BUY
£98.00
Urban Outfitters
Whistles
Collar Midi Knit Dress
BUY
£139.00
Whistles
H&M
Rib-knit Dress
BUY
£19.99
H&M
Liquorish
Midi Wrap Dress With Balloon Sleeves In Light Brown
BUY
$64.00
$98.00
ASOS
More from Rouje
Rouje
Maurine Sweater
BUY
£150.00
Rouje
Rouje
Marielle Dress
BUY
£265.00
Rouje
Rouje
Bianca Sandals
BUY
$237.00
Rouje
Rouje
Le Rouje Velours Laura
BUY
$32.00
Rouje
More from Dresses
Lululemon
Serene Stride Dress
BUY
C$118.00
Lululemon
Michi
Splice Tennis Dress
BUY
C$286.00
Michi
Reebok By Victoria Beckham
Off-white & Grey Sport Dress
BUY
C$205.00
SSENSE
Titika Active Couture
Tennis Dress
BUY
C$138.00
Titika Active Couture
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted