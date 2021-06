Frankies Bikinis

Marie Ribbed Underwire One Piece Swimsuit

$190.00

Buy Now Review It

At Frankies Bikinis

Description Our newest one piece swimsuit featuring our luxe fabric and a structured underwire support for your girls. Perfect for the beach, the pool, the nightclub, or brunch. A classic one piece swimsuit, made to flatter in all the right places. Details 88% Nylon + 12% Spandex Adjustable Back Ties Full Coverage