Part of our exclusive collection of sustainable products designed by Marie Kondo, this hamper is handmade from bamboo, an easily renewable resource. Its latticework front is a nod to traditional Japanese shoji screens - room dividers that often help make the most of small spaces. A solid bamboo lid keeps contents out of sight - and dust at bay. Two compartments allow for quick sorting of laundry: lights on one side, darks on the other. With a removable coated canvas liner that can be wiped clean, this hamper is as practical as it is elegant. Roomy enough for throw pillows and blankets, it can also be used to store seasonal linens and other bulky items.