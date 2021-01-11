Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo Ori Rattan Honey Natural Oversized Curved Bin

$89.99

Buy Now Review It

At The Container Store

In Japanese "ori" means to weave and each bin in this collection has been handwoven by traditional artisans using generations-old techniques. The result: storage baskets that are as strong as they are beautiful. Open, rounded handles on each side make these bins easy to carry from room to room - or take off and put back on shelves. Use them to store your work-from-home essentials and bring what you need to your workspace each morning. They also make perfect homes for books, toys, games or slippers and shoes. Part of our exclusive collection of sustainable products designed by Marie Kondo, these woven bins are made of natural rattan, an easily renewable resource that's utilized for its strength and flexibility.