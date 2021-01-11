Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo Ori Rattan Collator

In Japanese "ori" means to weave and each piece in this home office collection has been handwoven by traditional artisans using generations-old techniques. The result: organizers that are as strong as they are beautiful. Use this desktop collator to sort essential work-from-home papers and bring what you need to your workspace each morning. Your desktop stays joyfully clutter-free. And as Marie says, "Paper needs to be stored vertically. Period." This also makes a perfect home for mail, menus, notebooks - even tech devices and cables. Part of our exclusive collection of sustainable products designed by Marie Kondo, this woven collator is made of natural rattan, an easily renewable resource that's utilized for its strength and flexibility.