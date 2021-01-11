Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo Narrow 2-tier Bamboo Flatware Tray

At The Container Store

The secret to defeating clutter is to give everything a home. Handmade from bamboo, these tiered flatware trays fit neatly inside kitchen drawers to house forks, spoons, knives or chopsticks on top and organize larger cooking utensils on the bottom. Experience the joy of always finding what you need - and always knowing where to return it when you're done. Part of our exclusive collection of sustainable products designed by Marie Kondo, these in-drawer organizers are available in two sizes for a custom-like fit. Removable bamboo dividers are included to make space for kitchen gadgets of all shapes and sizes.