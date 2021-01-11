Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo Legal-size Kawaii Pouches Pkg/5

Part of our exclusive collection of indispensable products designed by Marie Kondo, these kid-friendly pouches keep the focus on fun. Little treasures - including figures, cards, markers, puzzle pieces or chargers - can find a home in a set of accessory pouches. Coloring books, games or instruction manuals fit neatly inside larger pouch sets. With frosted translucent construction, contents are easy to check. Children can carry and store each pouch so tabletops remain clear for the task at hand - whether study, work or play.