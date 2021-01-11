Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo Hikidashi Bamboo Drawer Organizers

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At The Container Store

Give drawers the KonMari treatment. These sleek organizers have been designed to delineate space within dresser or desk drawers to ensure treasured items have a home. Made from bamboo, an easily renewable resource, and inspired by Marie's signature Hikidashi Boxes, these drawer organizers are part of our exclusive collection of sustainable products designed by Marie Kondo. Sized to fit standard dresser drawers, you can use them to sort and store garments, accessories - even keepsakes. The large size is designed to hold a large t-shirt folded in the KonMari way. The smaller sizes are perfect for socks, underwear, ties, belts and other accessories. Mix the various modular sizes, even stack them to fit your space and create a totally customizable tidy-drawer solution.