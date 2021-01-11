Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo Clarity Desktop File

$21.99

Buy Now Review It

At The Container Store

As part of our exclusive collection of sustainable products designed by Marie Kondo, this recyclable Clarity Desktop File box gives hanging file folders and their contents a joyfully tidy home. And it makes it easy to follow Marie's paper rules of sorting into three categories and storing vertically. As Marie says, "paper needs to be stored vertically - period!" Both sturdy and elegant, this organizer is made from recycled, heavyweight paperboard and comes with metal file channels on the inside designed for letter-size, hanging file folders. Whether you use it on top of a desk or on a shelf, it's easy to access what you need without a scramble. Finished in an organic watercolor print that varies from piece to piece.