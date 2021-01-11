United States
Marie Kondo
Marie Kondo Clarity Desktop File
$21.99
At The Container Store
As part of our exclusive collection of sustainable products designed by Marie Kondo, this recyclable Clarity Desktop File box gives hanging file folders and their contents a joyfully tidy home. And it makes it easy to follow Marie's paper rules of sorting into three categories and storing vertically. As Marie says, "paper needs to be stored vertically - period!" Both sturdy and elegant, this organizer is made from recycled, heavyweight paperboard and comes with metal file channels on the inside designed for letter-size, hanging file folders. Whether you use it on top of a desk or on a shelf, it's easy to access what you need without a scramble. Finished in an organic watercolor print that varies from piece to piece.