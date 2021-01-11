Marie Kondo

As part of our exclusive collection of sustainable products designed by Marie Kondo, this egg bin can be an essential tool for organizing your refrigerator. It's made of ceramic clay and bamboo, two easily renewable resources. Inside, a shaped insert provides a snug, secure home for 12 eggs. With no carton lid to open, close or worry about, you can quickly grab what you need while your refrigerator shelf remains tidy.