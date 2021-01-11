Marie Kondo

Part of our exclusive collection of sustainable products designed by Marie Kondo, these recyclable Hikidashi boxes make perfect homes for your cherished jewelry, accessories or office supplies. Simple and beautiful, they fit easily within a drawer and are finished with a textured paper that resembles a linen weave. Hikidashi means "drawer" in Japanese, and Marie designed these boxes specifically for organizing smaller items. Use both the boxes and lids open in your dresser or office drawer to create 14 compartments or use them as seven covered boxes. This modular set fits perfectly in a standard size file cabinet drawer. Each set includes 14 pieces - seven boxes and their lids - made from durable recycled paperboard. Both the exterior and interior are decorated with a textured paper that resembles linen weave. Sometimes the simplest storage solutions are the most magical.