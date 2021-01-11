Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo Calm Desktop Organizer Set

Part of our exclusive collection of sustainable products designed by Marie Kondo, this recyclable Calm Desktop Organizer Set will help you create an environment that helps you focus no matter where you work. Clutter has been scientifically proven to increase anxiety and lower productivity - something Marie has known for years! This five-piece desk set gives everything - from small necessities (paperclips, rubber bands, pushpins, etc.) to writing utensils, notepads and business cards - a place to land. Constructed from heavyweight, recycled paperboard, these sturdy organizers feature exteriors and interiors finished in a textured paper that resembles a linen weave. Experience the joy of an uncluttered workspace, and let the brainstorming begin.