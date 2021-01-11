Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo 3-tier Expanding Shelf

Create order in your kitchen or pantry with this freestanding, three-tiered shelf. Part of our exclusive collection of sustainable products designed by Marie Kondo, it's made from bamboo, an easily renewable resource. Use it fully expanded to organize canned goods and jars. Or slide it to fit narrower dimensions and make the most of available space. The stacked shelves mean nothing will get lost in the back of the cabinet so you can always find what you need - and put it back quickly when you're done. It can even serve as a display-worthy countertop home for teas and other kitchen go-tos.