Lacoste

Marice Canvas Slip On

$70.83

Buy Now Review It

100% Leather Imported Rubber sole Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch Cotton canvas textile uppers 100%RUBBER Embroidered crocodile branding Nautical-inspired slip-on A wardrobe essential, the Marice is executed in canvas with bound seams, stitched detailing and a sail-inspired insock, ensuring an all-over nautical look.