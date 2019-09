Phase Eight

Mariana Sequin Maxi Dress

£325.00

Buy Now Review It

At Phase Eight

From Collection 8, our stunning range of premium evening dresses. Drawing on this season's relaxed glamour, this elegant maxi dress is perfect for special events, and would also make an effortlessly modern wedding dress. Designed with a blouson bodice and flattering batwing sleeves, with sequined stripes providing plenty of sparkle. Fully lined and fastened with a concealed zip.