Farrow

Mariana Long Cardigan

$78.00 $54.99

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Long belted cardigan from Farrow in Red Clay. Exaggerated drop shoulders. Open front. Long sleeves. Center seam down back with subtle open knit detail at neck. Concealed front pockets. Straight hem with side slits. Ribbed trim. • Acrylic Knit • 100% acrylic • Dry clean • Imported