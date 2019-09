Rixo London

Maria Tiger Sequin Dress

£315.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rixo London

Dare to bare and win the envy of all your friends and enemies in this jaw dropping sequin number! The Gigi’s rebellious younger sister in Blue Sequin Tiger Stripes. She’s loud, she’s proud and she’s the party animal you’re destined to be this Winter. Don’t hold back, or hide behind that old LBD in your closet, go big or go home in this glorious dress and you won’t regret it.