Rove Concepts

Maria Sofa

$3874.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rove Concepts

Designed exclusively by Maria Sharapova for Rove Concepts, this sofa pays tribute to the simplicity of Japanese architecture and minimalist aesthetic. While the smooth walnut frame surrounding the supple cushions evokes a sense of delight, revealing the natural beauty of the Maria Sofa. The simple silhouette adorned in plush velvet creates an inviting design that captivates the eye. Pair with the Maria Coffee Table for a cohesive look.