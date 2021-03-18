Avec Les Filles

Maria Kick Flare Plaid Pants

$148.00 $67.46

Style No. 4123402250021; Color Code: 071 Cropped above the ankle with a playfully flared hem, these plaid pants offer style in spades. We love pairing them with a cozy sweater and lugged boots or loafers for a laidback yet fashion-forward look. About Avec Les Filles Translating to "with the girls" in French, Avec Les Filles creates clothing in a Paris-meets-LA aesthetic for fearless contemporary women of all ages. Distilling influences from art, culture, and music, the brand gives runway trends an au courant sensibility that results in a range of elevated styles with modern edge and endless femininity. Orange, Mustard: Polyester, rayon, spandex Blue: Polyester, spandex Side slant and back welt pockets Front zip Hand wash Imported Dimensions 11.5" rise 25" inseam 9.25" leg opening