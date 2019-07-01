Caroline Constas
Maria Gingham Cotton-poplin Mini Dress
£215.00
No summer wardrobe is complete without a flirty dress. Just in the nick of time, Caroline Constas has exclusively created its popular 'Maria' style in cornflower-blue gingham for our 10th anniversary. Cut from lightweight cotton-poplin, it boasts an ultra-feminine off-the-shoulder neckline and gathered skirt.
Need a few alternatives?
More from Caroline Constas
DETAILS
Caroline Constas
Pandora Off-the-shoulder Lace-trimmed Striped Cotton-po
$395.00$98.50
fromThe Outnet