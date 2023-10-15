Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Norma Kamali
Maria Draped Satin Gown
$597.66
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
Lulus
Duchess Ivory Lace Bell Sleeve Maxi Dress
BUY
$182.00
Lulus
BHLDN
Belize Embroidered A-line Long-sleeve V-neck Gown
BUY
$298.00
Anthropologie
Urban Outfitters
Dita Asymmetrical Ruffle Midi Dress
BUY
$79.00
Urban Outfitters
Motel
Jenani Ruffle Midi Dress
BUY
$85.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Norma Kamali
Norma Kamali
Bias-cut Satin Halter Gown
BUY
$325.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Norma Kamali
Single-breasted Faux-leather Blazer
BUY
£295.00
Matches
Norma Kamali
Diana To The Knee Dress
BUY
$205.00
Free People
Norma Kamali
Boyfriend Shirtdress
BUY
£188.00
Free People
More from Dresses
Lulus
Duchess Ivory Lace Bell Sleeve Maxi Dress
BUY
$182.00
Lulus
BHLDN
Belize Embroidered A-line Long-sleeve V-neck Gown
BUY
$298.00
Anthropologie
Urban Outfitters
Dita Asymmetrical Ruffle Midi Dress
BUY
$79.00
Urban Outfitters
Motel
Jenani Ruffle Midi Dress
BUY
$85.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted