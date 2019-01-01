In the nearly 20 years since opening our first New York atelier in 1998, Maria Cornejo's work has grown a devoted following of fashion icons including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Tilda Swinton, and Cindy Sherman.
For the first time, she has gathered her sources of inspiration giving an intimate and personal look at a unique design process. Photographs created especially for this book by her fashion-photographer husband, Mark Borthwick are paired alongside sketches, polaroids, fit notes and runway shots with written contributions from Tim Blanks, Nicole Phelps, and Jerry Stafford.